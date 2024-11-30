Brokerages Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) PT at $60.67

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $1,622,926.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares in the company, valued at $687,543.75. This represents a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $10,896,330.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,602.30. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,232 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.02. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

