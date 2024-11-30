Brokers Issue Forecasts for Calian Group Q1 Earnings

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Calian Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CGY. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.29.

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$48.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.93. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$42.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. The stock has a market cap of C$574.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

