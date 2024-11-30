Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:ATD Q3 Earnings

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

ATD has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.67.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD opened at C$81.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$71.31 and a one year high of C$87.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$75.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.83.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.73 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 19.72%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

