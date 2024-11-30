Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BURL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.69.

BURL opened at $282.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.68 and a 200 day moving average of $249.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 145,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $764,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 178.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth $2,851,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,186,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

