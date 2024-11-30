Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Cut to C$68.00 by Analysts at Ventum Financial

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Ventum Financial from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

CGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark cut their price target on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.29.

TSE:CGY opened at C$48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$42.88 and a 12 month high of C$61.24. The company has a market cap of C$574.73 million, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

