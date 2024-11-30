Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) a C$12.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.00 price objective on Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of TSE:GTE opened at C$9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.23.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

