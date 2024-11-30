Capital One Financial Estimates Viper Energy Q4 Earnings

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $54.11 on Thursday. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy by 328.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 208.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 524.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 962.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

