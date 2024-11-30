Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 2,450 ($31.21) and last traded at GBX 2,402 ($30.59), with a volume of 315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,300 ($29.30).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Cardiff Property’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Cardiff Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,017.54%.

Cardiff Property Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of £25.48 million, a PE ratio of 2,149.12 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,301.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,295.48.

About Cardiff Property

The Group, including Campmoss, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio including the jointly controlled Campmoss investment and development portfolio, valued in excess of £22m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

