Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.92.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Shares of FUN stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
