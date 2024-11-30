Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CETX stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $13,629.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

