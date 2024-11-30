Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$31.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Murray bought 3,200 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.54 per share, with a total value of C$72,112.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson bought 9,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.92 per share, with a total value of C$197,280.00. Insiders purchased a total of 141,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

TSE:CVE opened at C$22.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$29.96. The firm has a market cap of C$41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

