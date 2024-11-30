Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $33.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.73. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after buying an additional 283,045 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $7,621,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 85.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 439,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 202,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,508,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

