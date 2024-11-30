Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,998 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 289.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 260,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,377,000 after purchasing an additional 193,421 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 26,109.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 103,653 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,032,000 after acquiring an additional 68,810 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 71.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 157,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

Nordson Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $260.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $222.18 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,312 shares of company stock valued at $831,742. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.