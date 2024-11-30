Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 4,988 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LANC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 115.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LANC. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

NASDAQ LANC opened at $185.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.33. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $161.54 and a 1 year high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $466.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.36 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 65.74%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

