Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44,282 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 49.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPR opened at $32.32 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -12.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

