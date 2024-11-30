Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 190.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in DexCom by 4.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 949,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,671,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 272,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

