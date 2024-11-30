Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 121.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE SCI opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.38. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,831,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,260 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,563.80. This represents a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total value of $218,810.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,667.36. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,203. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.