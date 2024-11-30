Cerity Partners LLC Buys 11,337 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.
Solventum Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $71.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on SOLV
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.