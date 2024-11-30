Cerity Partners LLC Buys 18,414 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 128.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,453.68. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,110 shares of company stock valued at $720,160 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $121.59 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

