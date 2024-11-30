Cerity Partners LLC Buys 2,376 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 16.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 105.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,143,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SBA Communications by 228.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 41.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.23.

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 23.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $226.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.78 and a 200-day moving average of $218.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 61.83%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

