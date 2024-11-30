Cerity Partners LLC Buys 25,539 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 283.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Globe Life by 7.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GL opened at $111.34 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.33.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GL. Raymond James upped their target price on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

