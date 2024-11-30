Cerity Partners LLC Buys 25,870 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 117.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,870 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of FIS opened at $85.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

