Cerity Partners LLC Buys 2,679 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 23.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 155.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 22.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total value of $3,691,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,644,315.50. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,074,173.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $330,330. The trade was a 76.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $5,482,931. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

EXP stock opened at $308.92 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.42 and a 52 week high of $321.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.