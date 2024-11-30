Cerity Partners LLC Buys 3,273 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total value of $533,332.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,553.40. The trade was a 27.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.11.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $459.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $445.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.26. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $295.60 and a 52-week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

