Cerity Partners LLC Buys 5,874 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

