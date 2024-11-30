Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

