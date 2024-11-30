Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.91% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,991,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 1,323.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of GRPM opened at $125.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $90.40 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $436.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

