Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Polaris worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 44.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 171,366 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

PII stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.52. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.74%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

