Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $125.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.12. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $95.17 and a 52-week high of $125.93.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

