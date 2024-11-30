Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,388 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 62.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $122.24 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $126.14. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.52.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

