Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 202.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wedbush raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $165.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.66 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.34%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,538.40. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $777,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,032.24. This trade represents a 33.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,435,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

