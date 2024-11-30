Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 77.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 95,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 18,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

