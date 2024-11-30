Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.17 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average is $81.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3166 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

