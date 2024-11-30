Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 524.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,915 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Amplitude worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,597,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 418.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 53,741 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $978.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 286,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,597.44. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

