Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $306.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.42. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total value of $425,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,186.66. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $181,870.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,683.42. The trade was a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,634 shares of company stock worth $1,558,535. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

