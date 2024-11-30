Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 175.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,962 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VCEB opened at $63.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2408 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

