Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Unum Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 872,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,609,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,945,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth $2,007,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. This trade represents a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,051,079.50. The trade was a 7.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,709 shares of company stock worth $10,956,914. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $76.90 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

