Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 929.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 267,777 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,415,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,765,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SF opened at $115.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SF. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

