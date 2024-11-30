Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after buying an additional 155,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $176.18 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $135.68 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

