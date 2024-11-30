Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,980 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,485 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 56.0% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $71,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.