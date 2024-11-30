Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total transaction of $2,270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,754,928.08. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,913,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

MPWR stock opened at $567.64 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.73 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $795.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $817.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.36.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

