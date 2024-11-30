Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 19,518 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,982 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after acquiring an additional 421,161 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 83,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $81.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $82.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

