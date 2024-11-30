Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 9,711 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth $23,089,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Post by 13.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 141,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Post Price Performance

POST stock opened at $120.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.36. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.73 and a 52-week high of $121.07.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

