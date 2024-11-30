Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 60.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Price Performance

FSS stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

