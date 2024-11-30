Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 40.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hovde Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

PNFP opened at $127.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $131.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.18 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

