Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,746,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AES by 169.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,143,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after buying an additional 1,348,195 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 41.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,898,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,293,000 after acquiring an additional 844,888 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in AES by 45.8% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,639,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 828,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its stake in AES by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,511,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,235,000 after purchasing an additional 732,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

AES Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

