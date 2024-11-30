Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 400.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 94,178 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after buying an additional 280,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after buying an additional 377,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,171. This represents a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.