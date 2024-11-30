Cerity Partners LLC Sells 89,254 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,254 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,768.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 119,741 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

QUS stock opened at $163.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.89. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $164.23.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

