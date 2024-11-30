CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEU shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$9.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$3.28 and a 52-week high of C$9.78.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of C$606.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$582.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, Director Michael Hallat sold 22,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total value of C$174,357.02. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$2,167,680.00. Insiders sold 472,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,982 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

