Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,335 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $58,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BOOT opened at $137.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.78 and its 200 day moving average is $136.47. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $169.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 2.16.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

